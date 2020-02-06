365 Data Centers announced that it had acquired the data center facility at 500 Commack Road in Commack, Long Island, from mindSHIFT Technologies (a Ricoh company).

mindSHIFT signs long-term colocation services agreement with 365 Data Centers, a provider of cloud, connectivity, and data center services for enterprise, carrier, and content customers. With this transaction, 365’s total number of data centers reached to 12. Also, its carrier network increases PoPs to 156, and the company expands its network-centric presence in the data-intensive Northeast.

12 data centers throughout the United States

mindSHIFT will continue to offer its managed IT infrastructure and support services and technologies to its customers locally on Long Island and throughout the United States. According to the announcement, this transaction closed within four months after 365 Data Centers acquired its 11th data center, which is in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company also recently added data centers approximately 40 miles from New York City in opposite directions.

The Commack data center has two distinct pods with 24,000 total square feet and an immediate 3MW of power, 6 MW of available utility power and generator capacity, and more.

“We’re thrilled to add this recently constructed, top tier data center to our IT infrastructure portfolio, count mindSHIFT among our valued customers, and welcome mindSHIFT’s facilities employees to our team of facility and service professionals,” said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers.

“Our early acquisitions provided a platform that the 365 team transformed into a highly competitive, customer focused, and scalable business. This in turn enabled committed growth capital to fund the two recent acquisitions and others to come in 2020. The Long Island data center will further accommodate the highly dense colocation, network, and cloud requirements of our customers and support the internal growth we have in store for 2020,” he added.

“We’re pleased to transition the data center facility operation and management to 365 Data Centers, which will enable mindSHIFT to be more nimble, adjust to current market conditions and align our delivery of high-quality IT services to our Commack-based customers,” said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, IT Infrastructure and Support, mindSHIFT.”