Some providers in the Business Intelligence market offer free trials for data storage. Here are seven free trials that can help you during vendor selection.

Data storage is essential in today’s world. There are different types of data storage you can select for your projects. Cloud storage is one of the most critical options. Here you can find the list of seven cloud data storage services, which you can try for free.

Cloudian

Cloudian is an independent provider of object storage systems, offering 100TB of free storage during the trial. Cloudian specializes in S3-compatible object storage systems. With technology roots in the large-scale enterprise message space, Cloudian introduced its object-based platform, HyperStore, in 2011. Cloudian’s HyperStore offers scalability, flexibility, and economics within the data center.

Caringo

Caringo offers object-based technology for accessing, storing, and distributing unstructured or file-based data. Caringo Swarm includes private cloud storage that enables users to deploy storage clusters without being locked into proprietary hardware. It provides remote access, content distribution, and long-term retention.

Nutanix

Nutanix helps enterprises for modernizing their data centers and run applications at any scale, on-prem and in the cloud. Nutanix Acropolis offers enterprise-grade performance, one-click simplicity, and effortless scale. In addition to this, it delivers flexibility and simplicity to build out IT infrastructure.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage-as-a-service model across all clouds. The vendor’s platforms have random I/O-intensive applications like server virtualization, desktop virtualization (VDI), database (OLTP, rich analytics/OLAP, SQL, and NoSQL), and cloud computing. The trial version is limited to non-production workloads using VMWare only.

Qumulo

Qumulo is an enterprise data storage startup that was formed by professionals from Isilon Systems, Adobe, and Wily Technology. Qumulo File Fabric (QF2) offers a modern, highly scalable file storage system that spans the data center and the public cloud.

Rackspace

Rackspace is a company that provides hybrid cloud-based services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and web hosting with its unbiased expertise, meticulous methodologies, and innovative delivery models. The company offers Cloud Files and Cloud Block Storage and public cloud services while shifting its strategy toward public cloud tools.

SwiftStack

SwiftStack is a software-driven data storage and management platform for data-intensive applications and workflows. The company that was founded in 2011 provides access to data across the edge, core data centers, and public clouds. SwiftStack’s software enables its customers to store, manage, control, and utilize many petabytes of unstructured data from the edge to core cloud.