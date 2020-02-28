There are many benefits coming with the cloud. Storage space, lean management are some of them. Let’s look at 7 reasons why the cloud is great for you business.

Businesses who want to move cloud have to make a decision between a public cloud, a private cloud or a hybrid cloud. Whatever their cloud strategy, moving cloud brings many opportunities to the companies. Here are 7 reasons for moving the cloud.

✅ Cost-effectiveness

There is no need to invest in high-end hardware in the cloud. Public cloud providers generally offer flexible pricing structures like paying by the hour. It means to run their web applications without paying a fixed price for businesses.

✅ Remote and easy set up

The public cloud has an easy setup, configuration. It gives the opportunity to manage the set up remotely to the IT team via just an internet connection. Enabling remote access is the most important benefit of the cloud.

✅ No maintenance

Since they are not using any hardware, there is no need to keep their infrastructure up-to-date. Also, with a small IT team, you can manage the cloud. All of these are the reasons that reduce the overall costs.

✅ No long-term contracts

Public cloud hosting does not require a long-term commitment. It is more convenient for essentially for small and medium businesses that do not want to get into long term contracts. Most of the cloud providers have payment models like the pay-as-you-grow model.

✅ Security and maximum uptime

Security and uptime rate are important issues for businesses. Most of the public cloud providers guarantee more than 99% uptime. In the cloud system, there is an interconnection to several servers. If a server fails, connection passes to handle workload automatically.

✅ Flexibility

Before the cloud, the need for additional hardware, storage, and software for businesses means extra effort and costs. With the cloud, there is no need to have additional hardware, storage, and software for businesses. Moreover, they can reach the data automatically on the data centers located at other locations.

✅ Scalability

For the growing companies, the cloud solves the infrastructure problem with its scalability. You can add the capacity to cloud-based solutions when you need it. It means to expand existing computing resources.