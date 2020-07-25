Accelera announced the immediate acquisition of Ayenem for an undisclosed sum. The company announced that the acquisition will enhance Accelera’s comprehensive consulting, delivery, and operational services capability. The acquisition also adds Ayenem’s expertise in DevOps automation, security-focused DevSecOps, and cloud platforms, including containers. According to the announcement, the acquisition fills a significant gap in the market for migrating organizations to the public cloud and providing continuous support.

Security-focused DevSecOps

Accelera will also build on Ayenem’s existing relationship with AWS. According to Accelera’s announcement, Ayenem’s strong security, best-practice, and automation skills make it a stand-out. Anthony Woodward, Accelera Founder and CEO, said,