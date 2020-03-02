Accent, a provider of cloud communication software and services, launched its new VoiceONE Connect team communication and messaging service.

This cloud-based unified communication solution will offer to deliver industry-leading team messaging, communication, and collaboration services.

To assist teams in communicating

Accent’s VoiceONE Connect application comes with a full suite of team messaging and collaboration capabilities including one-to-one or team messaging and file sharing, team voice, video, conferencing, and screen sharing. These features aim to assist teams in communicating more efficiently and enhancing their collaborative efforts across multiple locations on any device. Steve Hearst, VP Sales of Accent said:

“Businesses are looking for unique and dynamic ways to communicate better in today’s competitive market. VoiceONE Connect gives Accent’s customers the ability to dynamically communicate and collaborate wherever required, creating unique value and ROI for our users.”

Additionally, VoiceONE Connect provides integration with Accent’s VoiceONE Cloud Phone System to deliver a complete unified communication experience for those businesses seeking a full cloud communication service.