Accenture has acquired Cygni, a cloud-native full-stack development firm that helps companies transform their business through advanced technical software development services. With this acquisition, Accenture will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First.

New key skills

Cygni that was founded in 2006 has approximately 190 developers who provide a range of IT consulting and implementation services across the complete technology stack, including serverless and cloud. With headquarters in Stockholm, Cygni has offices across Sweden including Gothenburg, Linkoping, Malmoe, Lulea and Ostersund, as well as an office in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, said,

“Today, there is no business leadership without technology leadership. Companies that use technology to master change will define the future. Having Cygni’s talented team join Accenture Cloud First strengthens our ability to help clients use the cloud and technology innovation to act faster, operate sustainably, and deliver exceptional new experiences. Our new Cygni colleagues bring key skills to help clients master change in an era of compressed transformation.”

Accenture recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over three years to rapidly expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings.

