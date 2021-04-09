Accenture announced the acquisition of Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional offices in the UK and India.

Teams will be merged

Core Compete is a company that enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions. It delivers artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-infused business outcomes, to serve a diverse client base across the US and UK, with a particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services.

Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, said,

“Over the past year we’ve seen cloud adoption increase, enabling organizations to unlock the enterprise value from data and AI strategy at speed. Core Compete’s approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven.”

Founded in 2012, Core Compete’s team of more than 260 professionals will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice. This acquisition builds on Accenture’s growing analytics, data and AI business around the world, with the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the US.

