Accenture announced that the company is acquiring CS Technology to expand its cloud-first infrastructure engineering capabilities. CS Technology offers a range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center, and modern workplace technologies. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Decades of experience

CS Technology is bringing decades of experience to Accenture with the acquisition. The acquisition will also boost Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in infrastructure engineering and enhance its portfolio aimed at helping clients take full advantage of the benefits that cloud and distributed edge computing platforms offer.

CS Technology, established in 1992, provides a strategy to execute services in the domains of a data center, cloud, modern workplace, and operating models with a mandate to enhance the return on people, process, and technology investments. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Melbourne, and Sydney. Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First said,

“Accenture’s acquisition of CS Technology expands the hybrid cloud infrastructure capabilities our clients need to become cloud-first enterprises and realize value faster. The emerging applications of tomorrow require a range of technologies across the cloud continuum. Companies must evolve their technology infrastructure in a compressed timeframe, which requires moving quickly and with confidence. The addition of CS Technology better positions Accenture Cloud First to design and execute fit-for-purpose, hybrid cloud strategies that achieve measurable business outcomes.”

