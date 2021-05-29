Accenture announced the acquisition of Industrie&Co, a technology consultancy that designs and creates cloud-native solutions for enterprises and born in the cloud fast-emerging companies. The acquisition expands Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities in delivering cloud-native services for clients, particularly within financial services.

For bringing more cloud-first skills

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore, Industrie&Co brings to Accenture a deep heritage in cloud infrastructure engineering, offering organizations a comprehensive service suite encompassing capabilities across strategy, design and delivery of cloud products and platforms.

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said,

“Cloud is the foundation for digital transformation and success in the next decade will be defined by the new experiences, products and services that cloud makes possible. Industrie&Co brings even more cloud-first skills to help Accenture clients innovate with speed, predictability and holistic value as they shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud.”

The acquisition enables Accenture Cloud First to apply its leading multi-service capabilities and provide clients with an unparalleled combination of industry knowledge, cloud and infrastructure experience, and cloud ecosystem leadership.

“The Industrie&Co team brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint and culture of innovation, that will enable us to drive growth for our clients. In the context of a constrained talent market, Industrie&Co’s skills will ensure we are well-positioned to continue to accelerate our client’s growth and innovation capabilities,” said Tara Brady, market unit lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand.

See more Cloud Computing News