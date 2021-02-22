Accenture announced the acquisition of cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works. With this acquisition, Accenture aims to strengthen and expand the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the UK.

A part of Accenture Cloud First strategy

Infinity Works provides a range of value-adding services including cloud, data, design and research, mobile, and full-stack engineering. Infinity Works has deep relationships with key ecosystem players, including AWS, and is recognized as an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network.

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, said,

“Acquiring Infinity Works is a significant step in advancing our Accenture Cloud First strategy and capabilities in the UK, and in achieving our purpose to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. The Infinity Works team brings deep cloud and engineering specialization and increases our ability to leverage cloud-native architectures, applications and methods to help clients innovate and operate with speed and flexibility at scale.”

Furthermore, Accenture announced the acquisition of Edenhouse, a UK-based independent SAP partner last week. Founded in 2008 and an SAP platinum partner, Edenhouse specializes in the sale, implementation, support, and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses.

