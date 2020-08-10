Accenture announced the acquisition of Organize Cloud Labs, which is operating as ServiceNow’s first Elite partner in Latin America. Accenture stated that the acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s IT capabilities and deep industry experience in cloud strategy, migration, implementation, and management. The company also stated that it also will help enterprises access more local expertise to innovate and transform existing processes and infrastructure. Organize Cloud Labs holds one of the highest number of certifications in the ServiceNow platform in the region.

Expanded regional porfolio

Accenture also expands its regional portfolio of user experience consultancy services and ServiceNow solutions and services, including proof of concept, design, and implementation, and assistance planning with the acquisition. Paulo Ossamu from Accenture Technology, Latin America, said,