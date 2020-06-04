Accenture announced that acquisition of Gekko is now complete and it will strengthen the company’s position in cloud and artificial intelligence. The acquisition extends its relationships with technology providers and with ecosystem partners such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. It also complements the Accenture AWS Business Group’s (AABG) cloud migration expertise and strategic objectives in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Accenture AWS Business Group

Accenture’s, with 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, AWS community consists of over 8,000 AWS-trained professionals holding over 5,500 AWS certifications around the world. The AABG is built on more than 13 years of partnership and thousands of joint projects between Accenture and AWS. Accenture has also been recognized by AWS with over 20 AWS-awarded competencies and service delivery designations.