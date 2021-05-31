Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft, and ThoughtWorks have founded and launched The Green Software Foundation, a nonprofit organization established with the Linux Foundation and the Joint Development Foundation Projects LLC, which aims to build a trusted ecosystem of people and standards tooling and leading practices for building green software.

For reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030

Data centers around the world account for 1% of global electricity demand and are projected to consume 3-8% in the next decade, making green software development an important priority. The Green Software Foundation was created out of a mutual desire and need to collaborate across the software industry. The foundation aims to help the software industry contribute to the information and communications technology sector’s broader targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Paul Daugherty, group chief executive technology and chief technology officer at Accenture, said,

“Sustainability is our greatest responsibility, and this is the decade that organizations must deliver on their promises to improve our communities and our planet. Accenture is proud to be a founding member of the Green Software Foundation and we look forward to collaborating with other organizations to evolve the culture of software engineering, so sustainability is embedded by design, contributing to a meaningful reduction in the carbon emissions of computing and making a positive impact on the environment.”

The Green Software Foundation will focus on the following three key areas:

Establish green software industry standards : The foundation will create and publish green software standards, green patterns, and practices across various computing disciplines and technology domains. The group will encourage voluntary adoption and help guide government policy toward those standards for a consistent approach for measuring and reporting green software emissions.

: The foundation will create and publish green software standards, green patterns, and practices across various computing disciplines and technology domains. The group will encourage voluntary adoption and help guide government policy toward those standards for a consistent approach for measuring and reporting green software emissions. Accelerate innovation : Nurture the creation of trusted open-source and open-data projects that support the creation of green software applications. The foundation will work alongside its non-profit partners and academia to support research into green software.

: Nurture the creation of trusted open-source and open-data projects that support the creation of green software applications. The foundation will work alongside its non-profit partners and academia to support research into green software. Drive awareness and grow advocacy: Encourage widespread adoption of green software across the industry through ambassador programs, training, and education, leading to certification and events to facilitate the growth of green software.

Alongside founding members, Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft and ThoughtWorks, Goldman Sachs, and non-profits including Leaders for Climate Action, Watt Time, and The Green Web Foundation have also joined the Green Software Foundation.

