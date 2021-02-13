Accenture and VMware announced an expanded partnership. The duo also announced the launch of a dedicated business group that will help organizations adopt a cloud-first strategy. The new group will also focus on accelerating migration to the cloud, building modern apps more rapidly, and using the cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models, ultimately realizing greater value.

Deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations

The new business group represents a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment from the two companies. It also brings dedicated professionals together with deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud-native and application modernization, and security across key industries.

Accenture VMware Business Group is supported by approximately 2,000 Accenture cloud professionals trained in VMware products and services. The Group will assist clients to tap into the capabilities and elasticity of the cloud. Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture, said,

“Cloud is the single most powerful tool for mastering change. As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale, and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value.”

See more Cloud Computing News