Accenture announced that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire a French consulting firm providing strategy and business management support to financial services, Exton Consulting. The company didn’t disclose the financial terms of the transaction. With the acquisition, Accenture aims to help its partners accelerate and scale their transformation projects, especially across the financial services industry.

Strategy and business management

Exton Consulting, headquartered in Paris, was founded in 2006. The company helps boards at major banks and insurance companies manage growth and transformation projects. With the acquisition, a team of approximately 150 skilled professionals will join Accenture’s Financial Services industry group. Accenture will strengthen its ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies. Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux said,

“Our intent to acquire Exton Consulting is part of our overall growth strategy to expand critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market. It underscores our commitment to the financial services industry, which is facing unprecedented transformation driven by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory challenges, digital transformation, urgency to reinvent the client experience, and the need to rethink operating models. This acquisition would cement Accenture’s standing as a leading Strategy & Consulting firm for Financial Services clients in France and beyond, taking our innovative end-to-end solutions to new levels of speed and scale.”

