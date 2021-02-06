Accenture announced that the company has agreed to acquire Imaginea. Imaginea is a cloud-native product and platform engineering firm that aims to help organizations drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally. California-headquartered company has offices in London and throughout India.

200 global clients

Imaginea currently advises over 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. With the acquisition, almost 1,350 cloud professionals are joining Accenture, which brings a highly-skilled, cloud-native, full-stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across various platforms from three big cloud giants. Karthik Narain, Global Lead, Accenture Cloud First, said,

“Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become ‘cloud-first’ businesses. Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud-native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing, and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value.”

