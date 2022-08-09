Accenture announced that the company is acquiring Tenbu and Sentia’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Bulgaria.

Tenbu is the 11th acquisition that has a headquarter in Latin America that Accenture has made in the last five years.

Sentia’s approximately 310 cloud specialists with over 500 certifications will join Accenture Cloud First to expand its capabilities.

Accenture has agreed to acquire the Netherlands-based Sentia’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Bulgaria. The company is also acquiring Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through analytics, big data, and machine learning.

Expanding data and AI capabilities

With the Tenbu acquisition, Accenture aims to expand its Cloud First capabilities through Latin America and globally. Tenbu is the 11th acquisition with headquarters in Latin America that Accenture has made in the past five years. Sao Paulo-based company focuses on minimizing complexity with a mission of inspiring people to creatively use data. The company helps its customers through the entire cloud data journey by utilizing talent, technology, and data. Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First said;

« Our goal is to help clients with total enterprise reinvention by building their digital core, optimizing operations and accelerating growth – and cloud data and AI are fundamental to a strong digital core. Adding the Tenbu team will expand our capabilities to help companies drive new services, growth and resilience using data from across the cloud continuum for intelligent decision-making. »

Sentia currently has approximately 310 cloud specialists in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Bulgaria with more than 500 certifications. The team will join Accenture Cloud First to expand its capabilities to provide end-to-end cloud infrastructure services across the cloud continuum of public, private, and sovereign clouds.

Sentia offers cloud advisory and delivery services spanning hybrid and multi-cloud strategy, cloud transformation, migration, and more. Sentia’s main cloud control and optimization services are including cloud managed services, cloud security services, and cloud infrastructure migration. The company also offers unique digital experience monitoring services that are capable of analyzing, tracking, and predicting enterprise applications and cloud services. Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First said;

« Total enterprise reinvention starts with a solid digital core. To activate this digital core, organizations need to build a scalable, fit-for-purpose cloud foundation that provides the strategic agility they need to ensure their resilience and future competitiveness. Adding Sentia’s specialists will enhance Accenture Cloud First’s migration and modernization services aimed at getting clients’ workloads to their optimal location on the cloud continuum, from public to edge and everything in between. »