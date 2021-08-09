Acoustic expanded its offices in Sydney and Melbourne and launched an Australian, cloud-based data center as part of its growth strategy. Australia is one of Acoustic’s primary growth markets.

To meet growing needs of Acoustic’s customers

The company plans to double headcount in the region over the year, with roles on offer across all go-to-market functions. Acoustic helps marketers develop a deeper pool of knowledge related to customer behavior and create campaigns that resonate, build a loyal following, and drive revenue.

Dennis Self, Acoustic CEO, said,

“Our go-to-market approach is underpinned by a commitment to build out a strong local footprint in the Asia Pacific and Japan that provides our customers and partners with the operational support and performance they need to continue driving growth and profitability. By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure, we’re able to create a local, cloud-based data center that caters to the growing desire of Acoustic’s customers — especially large enterprises and public sector customers — for data sovereignty and global privacy law compliance, as well as improved latency and access to all of Acoustic’s marketing and analytics product offerings.”

Acoustic works in industries and with clients who need a higher level of data privacy and governance, necessitating data localization.

See more Cloud Computing News