Andy Jassy sent a mail to AWS employees about the new CEO’s appointment. This email was also published on the Amazon blog. Adam Selipsky will return AWS as the new CEO on May 17.

Adam Selipsky is an old face for AWS

In 2005, Adam Selipsky was one of the first VPs they hired in AWS and ran AWS’s Sales, Marketing, and Support for 11 years. Then, he continued his career as the CEO of Tableau in 2016 and ran Tableau for the last 4.5 years.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS, wrote in the mail, saying,

“Tableau transitioned through a fundamental business model change from perpetual licenses to subscription licensing, and the company was eventually acquired by Salesforce in 2019 in one of the largest software acquisitions in history. Following the acquisition, Adam remained the CEO of Tableau and was a member of Salesforce’s Executive Leadership Team. Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team.”

“Adam will return to AWS on May 17. They will spend the subsequent several weeks transitioning together before making the change sometime in Q3,” he added.

Who is Andy Jassy?

Andy Jassy was cloud computing chief of AWS and then he worked as Amazon’s chief executive officer since its inception in 2003. Jassy joined Amazon in 1997. Jassy and Jeff Bezos created the cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services. He led AWS after Jeff Bezos.

