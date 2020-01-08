Cloud-native SD-WAN vendor Adaptiv Networks has announced its acquisition of the assets of LiveQos.

Adaptiv Networks has acquired LiveQos a provider of network technologies designed to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) for demanding, real-time, and business-critical applications over the Internet. The acquisition closed on December 11, 2019. The addition of LiveQos’ skilled and experienced team will enable Adaptiv Networks to improve its offering, accelerate its plans to better serve its valued customers and pursue its plans for growth. In addition, the combined patent portfolio will form one of the most comprehensive in the SD-WAN space.

Innovative solutions

Bernard Breton, Adaptiv Networks CEO said,

“LiveQoS engineers are world class and we are delighted to have them join the Adaptiv Networks team. By strengthening our R&D capabilities and technological leadership, we will be able to jumpstart our aggressive growth plan to meet the accelerating opportunities in the global SD-WAN market.”

Salim Nensi, CEO of LiveQoS said,

“Combining LiveQoS Internet acceleration technologies with Adaptiv Networks cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions will create more value for the Adaptiv Networks customers. The LiveQoS team is excited to join a company which has clearly stated its goal of leading the SD-WAN revolution and we are looking forward to contributing to this success.”

