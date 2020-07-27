Adobe, IBM, and Red Hat partnered for delivering more personalized experiences across the customer journey, driving improved engagement, profitability and loyalty. Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Digital Officers who particularly working in regulated industries such as banking and healthcare are finding that with the emphasis on data-driven marketing, they are now becoming stewards of critical enterprise and customer information. According to these executives, the need to protect data while delivering meaningful customer experiences is paramount.

Global Partner for Experience

As part of the partnership, IBM has named Adobe its “Global Partner for Experience” and will begin adopting Adobe Experience Cloud and its enterprise applications to transform its own global marketing.

The partnership will initially focus on:

Adobe joins IBM’s partner ecosystem as a strategic partner providing CX solutions for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Using the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM will extend Adobe Experience Manager to professionals in this industry with the aim of helping them as they meet their security and regulatory requirements when delivering personalized experiences to their customers. Adobe and IBM Services: IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, will extend their offerings across all of Adobe’s core enterprise applications. With broader, integrated support for clients across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Adobe Document Cloud, IBM iX will accelerate how global brands use data to design, implement, and scale personalized customer experiences to instill trust across every corner of their business.

Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president, IBM Global Markets, said,