Africa Data Centres has announced that it has started working on a new facility which is located in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Africa Data Centres’ new facility will be completed in 2021 and it will offer its customers low to high-density racks, supporting the growing trend of digital innovation. The site is located in Midrand, Johannesburg and the company has announced that certain parts of the project will be built on-site, others like the critical plant room are prefabricated off-site and integrated during construction. The company has also announced that the new data center has been designed to distribute power and cooling in the most efficient and cost-effective way to meet a wide range of customer demands.

South Africa’s digital transformation

Xavier Matagne, group development director at Africa Data Centres said: