Africa Data Centres has announced that it has started working on a new facility which is located in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Africa Data Centres’ new facility will be completed in 2021 and it will offer its customers low to high-density racks, supporting the growing trend of digital innovation. The site is located in Midrand, Johannesburg and the company has announced that certain parts of the project will be built on-site, others like the critical plant room are prefabricated off-site and integrated during construction. The company has also announced that the new data center has been designed to distribute power and cooling in the most efficient and cost-effective way to meet a wide range of customer demands.
South Africa’s digital transformation
Xavier Matagne, group development director at Africa Data Centres said:
“The scale of this facility recognises the growing demand for reliable data centre capacity in Africa and in addition to helping speed up South Africa’s digital transformation, it will increase Africa Data Centres own capacity with an additional 10 megawatts. Our new facility will offer customers the flexibility they require from a co-location facility, irrespective of whether they are a small business needing a single low-density rack or one of the largest enterprises requiring multiple very high-density racks.”
“These modules, which are essential to operations, will be built in factories abroad where they can be thoroughly tested before being shipped to South Africa and plugged into the building. Firstly, to ensure the highest standards and quality, it is better to test these modules in a controlled environment as opposed to a construction environment. Secondly, given the time pressures that are natural for this type of project prefabricating them in this way, significantly reduced time to market.”
