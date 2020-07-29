AHEAD has achieved a VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Native which makes the company one of the first companies in the world to attain competencies in all six VMware Master Services Competencies, and the first to do so in North America. Enterprise cloud solutions provider AHEAD proves its commitment to helping enterprises accelerate digital transformations through its extensive capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

Cloud Native – Designates partner organizational expertise to set up, run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates a deep understanding of Kubernetes administration core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management ensuring continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud-delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.