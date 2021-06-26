AI and machine learning platform Dataiku is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. AWS Marketplace is an easy way to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services.

Removing the barrier of new contracts

This availability means that anyone with an AWS account can purchase Dataiku through their AWS account in just a few clicks. It removes the barrier of new contracts or legal hassles when starting their journey to enterprise AI at scale.

Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku, said,

“We believe that every company, no matter how large or small, can benefit from AI/ML products like ours – launching in AWS Marketplace only makes that easier. Now, more organizations will be able to leverage AI to automate key business processes, allowing customers to make smarter, faster decisions and deliver better customer experiences.”

Dataiku’s push-down architecture and elastic integrations push down work to cloud computing resources like Spark and Kubernetes. In addition, Dataiku helps analytic teams to extend data science collaboration through integrations with Amazon Sagemaker.

See more Cloud Computing News