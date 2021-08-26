AIMS Data Centre, an interconnection hub and carrier-neutral data centre service provider has been recognised with the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Malaysia Data Centre Services Company of the Year. The Frost & Sullivan award recognises AIMS’ visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care in the data centre space.

Ensuring private and secure connections

The award is the result of an independent, non-sponsored evaluation by Frost & Sullivan’s analyst team and addresses AIMS for its robust data centre infrastructure, established business continuity processes, and overall development of its data centre portfolio, investments, expansion strategy and innovative data centre solutions.

AIMS ensures private and secure connections for businesses to connect to wherever they need to be via its interconnected ecosystem of major networks, content providers, cloud service providers and hyperscalers. Furthermore, as a subsidiary of TIME, customers can leverage off its established regional and international subsea and terrestrial network to connect securely to the rest of the world.

Safeguarding mission-critical data

AIMS’ interlinked data centres are located in major cities across the region and forms its compelling value proposition as a gateway for local and regional businesses to expand in ASEAN, adding more value to its customer offerings. AIMS consistently implements industry best practices and security standards to ensure uninterrupted services for its customers despite the increased demand of data centre services due to continuous evolution and digitalisation, especially in this pandemic.

Its recently launched purpose-built data centre, AIMS @ Cyberjaya was awarded Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification for design and construction to operate with higher efficiency while reducing downtime and cost. It has the level of resilience required to safeguard mission-critical data and deliver world-class IT solutions to customers and partners.

Chiew Kok Hin, CEO of AIMS said,

“As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are deeply committed to moving it in the right direction by providing more services and better customer experience. In addition, we plan to continue our regional connectivity expansion via AIMS’ symbiotic ecosystem of interlinked data centres in the country, as well as in the ASEAN region. Our new facilities, AIMS @ Cyberjaya and AIMS @ Bangkok will open Southeast Asia up to more domestic and international connections with increased ease of access, at a relatively lower cost of entry.”

