Aiven, a software company that combines the best open-source technologies with cloud infrastructure, achieved a $2 billion unicorn valuation with its Series C extension. The company announced a $60 million Series C extension, which brings the round to $160 million. The funding round was co-led by existing investors World Innovation Lab and IVP, and with participation from Atomico and others. The extension took place only seven months after the company’s $100 million Series C round.

New office in Singapore

Aiven, which currently has over 230 employees, aims to expand its reach in the Asia-Pacific region with a new Singapore office. The company continues its open-source investment with the recently launched open-source program office. The solution focuses on contributing to the projects that are crucial for its customers. According to the statement, Aiven will also support entrepreneurs with its own start-up program, which will be launched in December.

Aiven’s fully-managed solutions for Apache Kafka and Cassandra, OpenSearch, M3, PostgreSQL and more, allow organizations to have an open-source data infrastructure from anywhere. Aiven is growing its revenue over 100% year on year and aims to continue maximizing its managed cloud data infrastructure growth. Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder of Aiven said,

“This is an exciting step for Aiven on our journey and indicates that our team is successfully delivering on our mission to champion open source and make the lives of developers better in all that we do. The additional funding from our existing investors will allow us to rapidly expand our global footprint, significantly contribute to the open-source community and support the growth of other tech startups.”

