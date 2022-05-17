The company that combines open-source technologies with cloud infrastructure, Aiven announced it raised $210M in its Series D at a pre-money valuation of $3B. The funding round was led by Eurazeo, and joined by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock as well as existing investors IVP, Atomico, Earlybird, World Innovation Lab, and Salesforce Ventures.

Headcount increased by 65%

Since October of 2021, Aiven has increased its headcount by more than 65%. With the new funding, the company aims to continue its international expansion, reaching beyond its newest hubs in Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand, to other parts of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. The company aims to double its current number of employees in 2022 to help develop new platform capabilities and launch a global sustainability program.

Last year, the company established a formal Open Source Program Office and the launch of Aiven’s startup program, Cluster, the company is committed to further democratizing access to best-of-breed data technologies, reducing the environmental impact of cloud services, and increasing diversity and inclusion at Aiven and in the tech industry more broadly. Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder at Aiven said,

« Aiven’s mission is to make developers’ lives better, to help them build better applications. Further investing in supporting open, community driven development of software and sustainable use of cloud services is a natural extension of what we value and have always wanted to achieve with Aiven. »