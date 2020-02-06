Aiven announced that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding. This brings the total funds raised to $50 million.

Aiven is a startup that combines open-source technologies with cloud infrastructure. The round was led by Silicon Valley-based IVP, whose most notable investments are Datadog, Dropbox, GitHub, HashiCorp and Slack. Existing investors Earlybird VC and Lifeline Ventures, as well as family offices of Risto Siilasmaa, chairman of Nokia, and Olivier Pomel, founder of Datadog, also participated in the round. Aiven raised $40m in the Series B funding.

Expanded product roadmap

Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder at Aiven said,

“This investment is evidence of a growing appetite from enterprises for open source data technologies. Aiven is able to close that gap by offering a platform that abstracts away all the complexities of operating those technologies so our customers can focus on their business applications and driving the bottom-line. With the new funding, we’ll be able to expand our product roadmap and work more closely with our customers globally to help them utilize open source technologies at scale.”

IVP general partner Eric Liaw said,