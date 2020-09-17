Astana International Exchange (AIX) has successfully gone live with Nasdaq’s matching engine deployed in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud. With this transition, AIX can enhance the performance of its trading services while delivering agility and scalability to its investor community.

AIX aims to grow and scale their marketplace. This technology upgrade gives AIX flexibility to launch new products and services faster and more cost-efficiently for its securities market.

To adopt new innovations

There are more than 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions powered by Nasdaq’s market technology.

Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, said,

“AIX continues to be at the forefront of adopting new innovations and technologies to better serve its customers and strengthen the capital markets infrastructure of the region. By moving the Nasdaq matching engine to the AWS Cloud, AIX continues to upgrade its marketplace to comply with the international standards. All components of the AIX trading, surveillance, market data and post-trade services are now running on the AWS Cloud, thereby setting a new industry benchmark for others to follow.”

