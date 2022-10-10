Akamai announced its plans to add more than a dozen new Linode data centers across North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023.

CDN provider Akamai announced that the company is adding approximately 12 new Linode data centers in North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023. The facilities will be equipped with Linode’s full suite of products. The first location is expected to be Ashburn, Virginia, with a launch planned for later this year.

According to the announcement, other locations will be available in the first half of 2023. In addition to the Ashburn office, Akamai also has offices in Amsterdam, Chennai, Chicago, Delhi, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Osaka, Miami, Paris, Rome, São Paulo, Seattle, and Stockholm. The work is currently underway on the exact number of data center locations, locations, and dates.

Akamai acquired Linode in March of 2022 for approximately $900 million. Linode’s infrastructure-as-a-service platform is deployed in 11 markets around the globe from its data centers. The new locations will help the company to develop application tolerance availability zones.

Akamai also introduces “Distributed Sites,” a new offering designed to bring basic compute capabilities into locations “currently underserved by traditional cloud providers,” and has identified more than 50 cities for these deployments. Distributed sites are similar to cloud extensions like AWS Local Zones, Google Distributed Cloud, or Microsoft Azure edge modules. The company said,

« It’s hard to imagine that nearly six months have passed since Akamai completed its acquisition of Linode. At the time, some customers, analysts, and industry experts questioned what the acquisition would mean for the future of Linode. We shared that our intent was to do more, more locations, more functionality, more scale and capacity, and more of the same with regard to Linode’s renowned ease of use, developer experience, customer support, and transparent pricing. »