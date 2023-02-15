Akamai Connected Cloud is a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

Akamai is adding core and distributed sites on top of the same underlying backbone that powers its edge network.

The company also announced new services for developers to build, run, and secure highly performant workloads closer to businesses and users.

The cloud company, Akamai Technologies introduces Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer and threats farther away. The company is adding core and distributed sites on top of the same backbone that is powering its edge network to build out Akamai Connected Cloud. Its edge network spans over 4,100 locations across 134 countries.

Massively scaled edge network

With its new service, the company is placing compute, storage, database, and other services closer to a large population, industry, and IT centers. The result is designed to be a continuum of compute, from core to edge, making it possible for organizations to build, deploy, and secure performant workloads more effectively, especially for the ones that require single-digit millisecond latency and global reach.

Akamai also announced new strategic cloud computing services for developers to build, run, and secure highly performant workloads closer to wherever businesses and users connect online:

Three new enterprise-scale core cloud computing sites across the U.S. and Europe. Like Akamai’s existing 11 cloud computing sites, the new sites will plug into the Akamai backbone, connecting them to the most distributed edge network on the planet. The new sites, which are expected to be live by the end of Q2 2023, will contain all of the cloud computing services acquired from Linode, the developer-friendly cloud infrastructure provider Akamai acquired in 2022. These also become the template for 10 additional core sites that Akamai plans to roll out across the globe throughout the year.

More distributed sites. In addition to launching the new core sites, Akamai has identified more than 50 cities in which it plans to begin rolling out distributed sites this year, to bring basic cloud computing capabilities into difficult-to-reach locations currently underserved by traditional cloud providers.

Aggressive new cloud egress pricing. The new pricing structure is able to use the power of Akamai’s network to drive down the cost of cloud egress by bringing CDN -like economics to cloud data transfer. The new egress pricing model is designed to result in significantly discounted egress rates relative to the hyperscalers and alternative cloud providers.

New ISO, SOC 2, and HIPAA standards compliance, available immediately. The new standards compliance reflects Akamai’s focus on the security of its cloud computing services and customer data within, and allows customers to move workloads among Akamai and other public clouds .

Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program. This new technology partner program is designed to provide Akamai customers with solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai Connected Cloud. The services will be provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a thorough qualification process, ensuring they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed platform.

Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO of Akamai said,

« We’re taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing, building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the internet for the biggest companies in the world. Akamai is building the cloud the next decade needs. »