Protecting and delivering digital experience solutions provider, Akamai announced enhancements which include free usage tier, rapid data access, and API traffic acceleration The company stated that the enhancements are designed to allow users to create and deliver better user experiences at the edge. The latest release provides developers richer capabilities and greater control at the edge.

Edge platform enhancements include:

More flexibility for EdgeWorkers , making it even easier for developers to deploy code at the edge. New resource tiers offer developers a choice by packaging CPU and memory, along with commensurate pricing options, to best fit their needs.

EdgeKV provides high-availability, low-latency access to data for custom code at the edge. EdgeKV is a globally distributed key-value store that simplifies and accelerates database functions for edge applications. There is no complex query language, and it supports a wide range of data types.

API Acceleration , Akamai’s newest delivery offering specifically optimized for API traffic, provides increased reliability and performance at scale. As API-intensive applications have become increasingly popular, API traffic has exploded.

The company also stated that EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV offer a free pricing tier that enables the full feature list of the product and includes a total of 60 million free events per month. Lelah Manz, senior vice president of Edge Technology Group at Akamai said,

“Since introducing EdgeWorkers, we have been inspired by the creative ways customers are using the Akamai Intelligent Edge to deliver amazing user experiences. With this latest platform release, we hope to accelerate this innovation by giving developers the ability to build truly transformative applications at the edge. We know that we’re just scratching the surface and can’t wait to see what new ideas take shape using EdgeWorkers and the Akamai platform.”

