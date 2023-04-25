Akamai Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Neosec.

Cloud company, Akamai Technologies announced the acquisition of Neosec, an API detection and response platform based on data and behavioral analytics. Neosec’s API security solution will be implemented into Akamai’s application and API security portfolio. The addition of Neosec’s solution will extend Akamai’s visibility into the API threat landscape.

API security

With the combination of these solutions, Akamai aims to simplify securing APIs for customers by helping them discover all of their APIs, assess their risk, and respond to vulnerabilities and attacks. Akamai also stated that customers are actively seeking support for API security, and the acquisition will enable the company to improve its position in this market.

Neosec is a privately funded company with headquarters in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv, Israel. As a result of the acquisition, Neosec’s employees are expected to join Akamai’s Security Technology business, including co-founder and CEO, Giora Engel, and co-founder and chief technology officer, Ziv Sivan. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Mani Sundaram, executive vice president and general manager of Security Technology Group at Akamai Technologies said,

« With rapidly accelerating digital transformation, APIs are the new frontier for digital business and the enablement of critical business functions. Enterprises expose full business logic and process data via APIs, which, in a cloud-based economy, are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Neosec’s platform and Akamai’s application security portfolio will allow customers to gain visibility into all APIs, analyze their behavior and protect against API attacks. »