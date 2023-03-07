Akamai Technologies announced that the company acquires the cloud storage technology company, Ondat.

Ondat’s technology delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster across any public, private and hybrid clouds.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter and Ondat’s employees will join Akamai’s cloud computing business.

Cloud company, Akamai Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ondat. Ondat is a cloud-based storage technology provider with a Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications anywhere at scale. Ondat is known for its solutions that provide persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster designed for business-critical, stateful applications safely on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Enhancing its offerings

With the acquisition, Ondat’s cloud storage technology and its workforce will be a part of Akamai to strengthen the company’s cloud offerings. Ondat’s employees, including founder and chief technology officer Alex Chircop, will join Akamai’s cloud computing business.

The acquisition of Ondat, headquartered in London, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Akamai anticipates no material impact to the company’s financial guidance for 2023 as a result of the transaction. Adam Karon, chief operating officer and general manager of Cloud Technology Group at Akamai Technologies said,

« Last month we shared details of Akamai Connected Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery. Storage is a key component of cloud computing and Ondat’s technology will enhance Akamai’s storage capabilities, allowing us to offer a fundamentally different approach to cloud that integrates core and distributed computing sites with a massively scaled edge network. »