Akamai Technologies unveiled Learn Akamai, a free, on-demand learning platform designed to help customers achieve the full value of Akamai solutions quickly and easily. Learn Akamai is designed to meet customers where they are, with content for all roles and knowledge levels.

Bringing best-in-class learning resources together

The learning platform features self-directed learning paths that guide the journey to make knowledge acquisition fast and easy. In addition, Learn Akamai supports connected learning, linking customers with a variety of related learning resources.

Akamai Vice President of Product Marketing Ari Weili said,

“At Akamai, we understand our customers’ need for continuous learning and upskilling to maximize the return on their technology investments. With our free, on-demand Learn Akamai platform, customers can gain the knowledge they need to make the most of our solutions at their own pace. With the launch of Learn Akamai, we now offer our customers an array of best-in-class learning resources, whether they are new to Akamai or experienced users looking to expand their capabilities.”

Learn Akamai’s flexible, on-demand design targets organizations with limited training budgets and those needing solutions for getting new employees up to speed quickly with their Akamai products. The company expects to add and update content continuously.

Earlier this month, Akamai launched a new Learning Hub, providing a single destination for all product learning resources, such as Learn Akamai, Akamai University, the Akamai Developer Hub, Akamai Community, and more.

