Technology is shifting decentralized network of cloud providers operating open-source software platforms. Akash Network announced a key integration with Skynet Labs, the team behind Sia, a decentralized storage network.

The full-stack integration for dWeb

This integration brings their compute and storage layers together. Through this partnership, developers can host their applications on a fully decentralized cloud. In addition, they can provide a full-stack solution that will handle backup, restore, and migration for databases running on the DeCloud.

Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network, said,

“The full-stack solution for the decentralized web is now a reality, with Skynet as the front-end with storage, and Akash as the back-end API and database host. Each step of this partnership has been supported and developed by the community and began with a challenge on Twitter to combine Akash, Skynet, and Handshake into a single open-source package. We plan to support these efforts long-term through community-targeted funding.”

Akash Network’s DeCloud differs from its competitors by its speed of deployment, flexibility, lower cost. Now, the company will leverage its key technology partner’s decentralized storage to backup and restore server instances, host larger volumes of data, and distribute files across multiple points of presence.

David Vorick, CEO of Skynet talked about this partnership, saying, “The world of decentralized computing has seen major advancements in the past 10 years. The things we can accomplish today put decentralized infrastructure ahead of traditional architectures by achieving similar performance at lower cost and higher reliability. The real advantage, however, is the political stability – the terms of service and available APIs of centralized services change every day, but decentralization comes with guarantees. The entrepreneurs of tomorrow will build on decentralized tech because it gives them so much more control over the future of their business.”

See more Cloud Computing News