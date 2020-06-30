Albatross Cloud announced its help to old Nuvolat customers that are forced to find alternatives vendors to host their infrastructures and servers after Nuvolat announced they are closing it’s doors.

Help for migration

Nuvolat was a managed infrastructure company with a strong focus on VMWare technology. Last week, Nuvolat announced that it will be closing its doors and asked customers to migrate all their data off their systems by July 15, 2020. Albatross Cloud will help Nuvolat customers that are looking to transition by migrating, hosting, and supporting any workloads.

Karim Roumani, CEO of Albatross Cloud said,

“We are a perfect fit for Nuvolat customers who are looking for exceptional service and very nimble and flexible with the timeframes that we can provide, especially given the tight window those customers have to work with.”

Albatross has been offering flexible cloud solutions for small, medium and enterprise customers since 2009 and works with IT providers and MSPs.