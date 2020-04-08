Aptum has announced the appointment of Alberto Da Anunciacao as Chief Infrastructure Officer. He will manage Aptum’s global IT infrastructure while supporting the company’s customers in 77 countries. In addition to this, he will play an important role in establishing and executing Aptum’s corporate strategy.

More than 20 years of IT experience

Da Anunciacao talked about his new role, saying,

“Aptum has a 20-year heritage of helping customers maximize their technology investments and I’m excited to be joining the team. I am looking forward to helping Aptum’s customers solve their complex business problems through our global network of data centers, connectivity and managed services, and unmatched hybrid infrastructure expertise.”

Da Anunciacao has more than 20 years of experience in the data center, telecommunications, and IT industries. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer for global IT managed solutions provider CentriLogic.

Susan Bowen, Aptum’s CEO and President, said,