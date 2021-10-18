Digital age communications, cloud, and networks solutions provider, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise announced that it is enhancing its software-defined network solutions from Versa Networks. Versa allows customers to benefit from cost savings, agility, the flexibility of SD-WAN and SASE by integrating seamlessly with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions.

Quick and easy installation

With the integration, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will be able to expand its networking solutions and the advantages brought by shortest Path Bridging, simplified configuration, and optimized security on multiple remote locations.

ALE also stated that they have selected Versa Titan to expand its capabilities from LAN and WLAN to SD-WAN, unifying network configuration, user and IoT management, security rules, and operations across multiple branches. The global partnership’s product will be available in Europe first, then extend worldwide next couple of months. Hector Avalos, VP EMEA at Versa Networks said,

“Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise continues to be a leader in delivering Digital Age Networking solutions in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid model. As the leader in SASE, Versa is excited to collaborate with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to maximise security, connectivity, and performance for small and medium businesses via the leading Versa Titan solution. Versa Titan delivers integrated Secure SD-WAN with SASE services managed from the cloud, making it easier for IT to manage and secure their branches, remote users and multi-cloud applications.”

