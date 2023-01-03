Jeff Zhang will focus on his role as head of the Alibaba DAMO Academy and no longer serve as President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

In Jeff’s stead, Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, will assume the role of acting President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

On April 1, 2023, Jane Jiang will succeed Judy Tong as Group Chief People Officer, a role she has held since 2017.

Alibaba Group announced multiple senior management roles. Alibaba claimed that the company regularly reshuffles the leadership team annually to keep pace with the evolving internet space and with the growth of the team.

Annual reshuffle

This year, Wu Zeming is promoted to the platform company’s C-suite as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Wu Zeming, 42 years old, succeeds Li Cheng. Wu joined Alibaba in 2002 and he made partner at Alibaba in 2017. Wu has worked on the mega shopping festival, 11.11, and Alibaba’s new retail initiative in senior technical capacities. Wu will also serve as the CTO of Alibaba’s Local Services division. Former CTO Cheng was appointed as CTO in 2019 and held various senior roles at its financial services affiliate, Ant Group. Cheng will continue to work with Daniel Zhang as an advisor on technology.

Alibaba also announced that Jeff Zhang will no longer serve as President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, instead focusing on his role as head of the Alibaba DAMO Academy. Jeff will be responsible for Alibaba’s proprietary chip development team T-Head and Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, will assume the role of acting President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and responsibility for the communication and collaboration platform DingTalk.

Jane Jiang, one of the company’s 18 original co-founders, will succeed Judy Tong as Group Chief People Officer, a role she has held since 2017, on April 1. Jiang is a senior executive in Alibaba’s human resources team. She will be responsible for personnel management, including the safety, community-building and satisfaction of employees. During the pandemic, Jiang and her colleagues implemented hybrid work policies that combine remote and in-office work for employees.

Judy Tong, 51 years old, joined the company in 2000 when it was still a startup and has served in many important roles over the years as the company has grown and evolved. In an internal email, Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group said,

« Over the past four years, Jeff has led the Alibaba Cloud Intelligence team to deliver outstanding results in technological innovation and industry influence. As the country enters a new stage of living with Covid and policymakers have given direction to the future development of the platform economy, we are more confident than ever that continued development is the key to solving the challenges we face today. Over the past few years, Li Cheng has made important contributions to the advancement of Alibaba’s technology infrastructure, especially in our talent acquisition and development. I want to express deep appreciation to Jeff, Li Cheng, and Judy. They have dedicated the best years of their lives to Alibaba, fulfilled important responsibilities, and made invaluable contributions to Alibaba’s development. »