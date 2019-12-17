Alibaba Cloud has entered a distribution partnership with ZNet Technologies Private Limited.

The partnership will bring Alibaba Cloud’s proven products and solutions that have been supporting Alibaba Group’s international business activities ranging from e-commerce, fin-tech, logistics, digital media, and entertainment, to ZNet businesses and channel partners. As an established and competitive distributor, ZNet is equipped with both the sales and technical knowledge to help customers get up to speed with Alibaba Cloud products and solutions, which include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Video on demand (VOD), SMS, Big Data, Mail services and much more.

Data localization

Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited said:

“Alibaba Cloud is one of the fastest growing public cloud providers across the globe. Our distributorship will provide our channel players, the opportunity to work with Alibaba Cloud in India. With data localization soon to become main stream with Indian government initiatives, the presence of Alibaba Cloud data centres in India will serve the needs of the Indian businesses very well and will help them in complying to these new requirements.”

Alex Li, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud South Asia said:

“Our partnership with ZNet gives us the opportunity to share our technologies and industry know-hows with our partners and help them succeed in the competitive Indian market. We have gained strong expertise in working with our global partners, and we hope to transfer the knowledge to local partners and customers, so that we can empower them on their digital transformation journey and achieve greater business success.”

