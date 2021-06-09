Alibaba Cloud announced its plans to build its first data center in the Philippines by the end of this year, expanding its footprint in Asia and further supporting the digital transformation journeys of the country’s diverse community of enterprises.

To further support local digital transformation efforts

The new data center will extend the reach of Alibaba Cloud’s offerings in the Philippines, ranging from elastic compute, database, security and network services to machine learning and data analytics capabilities. Local businesses across sectors such as financial technology, e-commerce, education and media will be able to adopt and implement cloud technologies more efficiently and better position themselves to capture the emerging opportunities in the country.

Leo Liu, General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau, and Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said,

“Cloud computing has become central to the digitalization of businesses in the Philippines and around Asia. With our first data center in the country, we will be able to better support Philippine enterprises in adopting cloud technologies and preparing for a digital-first future. We look forward to building out the cloud ecosystem in the Philippines and contributing to the digital economy in Asia, leveraging the synergy with other hubs in the region.”

Alibaba Cloud’s new data center will be constructed in Manila and bring the company’s total availability zones to 76 spread across 25 regions worldwide.

To support Philippine businesses’ digitalization, Alibaba cloud has formed partnerships with more than 20 organizations across the retail, healthcare, FinTech, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), business process outsourcing, media and education sectors.

Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud established a local team in the Philippines and trained them to address the specific needs of clients and deliver a personalized customer service experience.

