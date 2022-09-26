Giant Chinese cloud company, Alibaba Cloud has announced its international strategic road map which included a $1 billion commitment to support its partners.

The investment consists of a financial and non-financial boost to its partner’s growth worldwide and helps them focus on localized businesses in different markets.

In order to supply complete cloud-based solutions and services to all customers, the company set up there customer service and delivery centers in different regions.

The Chinese cloud company, Alibaba Cloud has unveiled its plan of $1 billion funding in its partner ecosystem capabilities and gaining a larger Cloud market share. Alibaba Cloud is currently the world’s third-largest public cloud provider.

A worldwide partner ecosystem improvement

During the 2022 Alibaba Cloud Summit that took place in Phuket, Alibaba Cloud revealed its latest international strategic roadmap which included new products to support technology innovation for enterprises, an investment of $1 billion for a worldwide partner ecosystem improvement, and elevated customer services to supply complete support via a customer’s digitalization process.

The $1 billion investment involves both financial and non-financial incentives, such as funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives. To expedite partners’ growth, the company also launched a “Regional Accelerator” program which will enable partners to operate in different markets with a localized business collaboration model. Selina Yuan, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International President said;

« Partners have always been a key focus for Alibaba Cloud, and we are committed to providing them with strong support for our ongoing co-creation and value-add, both technologically and commercially, to further empower our joined customers. Our revamped partner strategy prioritizes our partners’ growth. By continuing to support our partners’ business expansion, we can build an inclusive ecosystem benefiting partners and customers. »

Empowering customer service support

The giant tech company also revealed its Global Delivery and Service Program with new three Customer Service Centers in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Porto (Portugal), and Mexico City (Mexico). These centers will support customers in their cloud experience, providing timely and regionalized cloud migration and consulting services.

As a part of boosting customer service support, Alibaba Cloud expanded its service delivery operations by setting up new Service Delivery Centers for the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa regions. Those centers are located in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Hong Kong (Greater China) and will provide extra technology support to its regional offices and customer project delivery. As of today, Alibaba Cloud has about 11,000 partners worldwide and Salesforce, VMware, Fortinet, IBM, and Neo4j are among them.