Alibaba Cloud launched its first personal cloud product Alibaba Cloud Drive, challenging established players like Baidu and Tencent Holdings in China. Alibaba Cloud is an important player in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and government organizations in more than 200 countries and regions since 2009. Alibaba Cloud announced its first profitable quarter after 12 years of operation.

Up to two terabytes of free storage

The service, which opened for public testing on Monday for both Android and iOS systems, offers users up to two terabytes of free storage and “unlimited” uploading and downloading speeds, according to a company statement. However, these speeds depend on the internet provider.

Search engine giant Baidu topped the personal cloud service market in China with nearly 40 million monthly active users (MAU) for its Baidu Wangpan as of last July. Social media giant Tencent’s Weiyun has 4.4 million MAU, iiMedia data showed.

