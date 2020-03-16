Traditional retail enterprises are now facing challenges like limited access to supplies, decreasing consumer demand, and foot traffic due to the restrictions imposed by the recent coronavirus epidemic. To cope with these challenges, digital enterprise platforms are the most urgent needs for traditional retailers until the coronavirus epidemic’s effects wear off.

Shifting to e-commerce

Shoppers have turned to online retail. So, there is an increased demand for e-commerce solutions. Retailers try to rapidly launch their e-commerce business because of the rapidly changing retail environment with the coronavirus outbreak. Although retail enterprises are getting more aware of the importance of online channels, they faced some challenges without the proper tools and technologies, while shifting their retail business to e-commerce.

To help retailers that are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Alibaba Cloud introduced a series of customized e-commerce solutions. According to the company, these tailored solutions will enable retailers to launch a B2C e-commerce platform in as little as five days. The Alibaba Cloud e-commerce solution for retail consists of Alibaba Cloud products and solutions in computing, databases, multimedia, and video live streaming, collaboration, and security and data analytics. Selina Yuan, resident of international business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said:

“The global retail industry has been hit hard by the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with businesses encountering a variety of challenges including limited access to supplies, decreasing consumer demand and foot traffic. Retailers are in urgent need of a digital enterprise platform and ready-to-deploy e-commerce system to continue growing their businesses despite the uncertainty.”

Alibaba Cloud has organized a webinar, Extend Your Retail Business with Alibaba Cloud E-Commerce Solution for Retail, for retail organizations to be informed how they can leverage Alibaba Cloud’s E-Commerce Solution for Retail to rapidly launch an e-commerce platform, while they are fighting against Coronavirus.

These e-commerce solutions are free for three months. The company will support eligible organizations on top of the 3-months free usage by offering $1000 cloud credits.