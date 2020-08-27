Alibaba has announced the revenue of its cloud computing business. Alibaba Cloud‘s revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was RMB12,345 million (US$1,747 million), an increase of 59% compared to RMB7,787 million in the same quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increased revenue contributions from both public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses.

Leading the APAC cloud computing market

Alibaba Cloud leads the Asia Pacific cloud computing market by developing technology and business solutions that enable the digital transformation of businesses across industries. Alibaba Cloud continues to expand and upgrade its PaaS offerings, such as data analytics and database management. According to the Transaction Processing Performance Council, AnalyticDB, our ultra-large-scale database, has been ranked the world’s fastest real-time data warehouse solution for the second straight year.

AnalyticDB allows businesses to perform real-time petabyte-level data analysis and has been widely adopted by businesses in different industries, including e-commerce, finance, logistics, public transportation, and entertainment.