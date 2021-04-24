The report showed Alibaba Group’s position in various vertical sectors in the global IaaS market including education (1st), banking and securities (3rd), utilities (3rd) and retail (3rd). Alibaba Group saw its IaaS market share in the global education industry climb to 24.3% in 2020 from 18.8% in 2019, holding the number one share in the education vertical sector in 2020.

Additional investment

The annual report once again demonstrated Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to its global strategy to grow its worldwide presence by enhancing its global infrastructure and network. Last year, the digital technology and intelligence that it will invest an additional RMB200 billion (approximately US$28 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating systems, servers, chips and its network.

Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said,

“It is encouraging to see Alibaba Group ranked third in the global IaaS market again. We will continue to work closely with our global partners to upgrade our solutions and technologies to become the trusted partner of choice for more customers around the world. We believe the report is also a recognition of our increased efforts in the education sector to help schools continue their lessons during the coronavirus outbreak via leveraging our digital-learning solutions.”

69 zones in 23 regions

Alibaba Cloud currently has 69 availability zones in 23 regions, serving millions of customers across the globe. In the 2020 fiscal year, it supported 38 percent of the Fortune 500 companies. It has more than 80 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.

Alibaba Cloud is the technology and public cloud platform underpinning Alibaba’s rich and diverse ecosystem, which ranges from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management solutions. It supported $74.1 billion in transactions over an 11-day period during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival last year with zero downtime.

