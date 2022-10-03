Alibaba Cloud has made a gathering in Türkiye, Istanbul to get in touch with partners and potential partners to talk about the current state and future plans.

During the presentation, Li Long, Türkiye Country Manager of Alibaba Cloud META Region stated that the supply and demand do not match.

Li Long also revealed that Alibaba is currently planning for building a new cloud region in Türkiye, but he did not provide any possible date for it.

Alibaba Cloud has made a partner event, Alibaba Cloud Partner Day, in Istanbul Conrad Bosphorus Hotel. At this event, Alibaba Cloud representatives got in touch with its partners/potential partners to talk about its current services and some of its future plans in Türkiye.

Supply vs demand

The event started with the welcome speech by Daniel Jiang, Regional General Manager of Alibaba Cloud META (Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa) Region. Then, Li Long, Türkiye Country Manager of Alibaba Cloud META Region came to the stage to show the current situation of cloud in Türkiye. According to Long, supply and demand do not match in the country.

Then, he proceeded with talking about the whole Alibaba Group Business and its position in the cloud business. Currently, Alibaba Cloud is the number one cloud provider in Asia, and number three globally. Long also mentioned the similarities between China and Türkiye, especially the culture, manufacturing efforts, and lifestyles of Gen Z.

Plans for a new cloud data center

Li Long revealed some of the plans of Alibaba Cloud in Türkiye, telling that the partners will receive %75 of the revenue while Alibaba will be receiving the remaining %25 with its cloud services. He also told that a local cloud data center in Türkiye is in the planning stage. This means Alibaba should have a new cloud region in Türkiye if those plans go right and smoothly. Currently, there is a big gap between Frankfurt and Dubai cloud data centers, and Türkiye is just in the middle of them. Long’s presentation went on with the presence, cost-effectiveness, and security/compliance headlines, detailing every one of them.

After Long, Bader Barham, Türkiye Solution Head of Alibaba Cloud META Region took the stage to talk more about elastic compute cloud and compute instance portfolios. He also delivered some hardware specs of the seventh generation ECS instances of Alibaba Cloud as well as a price comparison table per vCPU cores and memory to other vendors. According to that table, 7th generation ECS instances of Alibaba Cloud can deliver the same performance for a lower cost.

Later in the event, Emrah Cora from Cloudup, Akash Verma from Alibaba Cloud META, Oğuz Mermerkaya from Ant Media, Mehmet Dağdevirentürk from Trend Micro, Devrim Ergel from Netaş, Cong Guo and Cindy Shu from Alibaba Cloud made their speeches about the other aspects of Alibaba Cloud in Türkiye, such as security, partnership benefits, media streaming services, and more.