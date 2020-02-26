Alibaba Cloud provides $1,000 of credits to organizations that have been impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak to purchase “necessary cloud services”.

Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group talked about Alibaba’s fully support the fight against the outbreak. The company mobilized Alibaba ecosystem’s forces of commerce and technology for this fight.

For ensuring business stability

When we go back, government departments across 20 provinces and counties were helped by Alibaba Cloud. With this support, they develop their online IT management platforms to better keep track of and communicate on the latest developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alibaba Cloud informed the company reached out to its customers about its support via mail:

“During this ongoing health crisis, we are working together with several different enterprises whose business has been affected. We are offering them tailored cloud solutions to address the challenges they are facing, including the necessary telecommunication systems to connect remotely.”

Interested customers use the promotion by filling out a form on Alibaba’s website.

Furthermore, Alibaba DAMO Academy worked with the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention for developing expedition system, analysis of the virus. AI algorithm that was developed by them conducts the genetic analysis of suspected coronavirus cases was reduced from several hours to about 30 minutes. In addition to this, global research institutions can use Alibaba Cloud’s cloud-based AI-powered computing platform for free in their researches for preventing the virus.