Data center provider Aligned Energy announced that it is expanding the Ashburn data center campus. When fully built, the campus will offer office and amenity space as well as 180 MW of total critical load. Aligned’s Ashburn campus is situated adjacent to the highest density of dark fiber in the nation. The campus offers access to more than 18 carriers, network fabrics, and major exchanges. Aligned Energy’s Aligned Access solution also enables customers to expand their reach and dynamically connect to customers and partners.
Data Center Alley
Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned said,
“Ashburn continues to be a critical growth market and we’re excited to embark on delivering the next phase of capacity in ‘Data Center Alley’. The sophistication of customers, as well as the level of development and demand in the region, require unprecedented speed to market and solution versatility that pushes beyond the boundaries of traditional data center construction and operational methodologies. Designed to be truly adaptive and future-proof, the Aligned Ashburn campus attracts a broad range of customers and requirements, from the standard-density enterprise all the way up to the highest-density hyper-scale organization.”
