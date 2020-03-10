Data center provider Aligned Energy announced that it is expanding the Ashburn data center campus. When fully built, the campus will offer office and amenity space as well as 180 MW of total critical load. Aligned’s Ashburn campus is situated adjacent to the highest density of dark fiber in the nation. The campus offers access to more than 18 carriers, network fabrics, and major exchanges. Aligned Energy’s Aligned Access solution also enables customers to expand their reach and dynamically connect to customers and partners.

Data Center Alley

Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned said,